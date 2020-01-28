Simplex merger with bitpay for efficient cryptocurrency 

Cryptocurrency has become one of the significant adoptions globally. Additionally, due to technological development, the currency is shifting from real money to a digitalized form of currency based on blockchain technology. Cryptocurrency relies on a robust computational and hardware power that makes it difficult to encounter hacking. However, security features should be developed to prevent future hacking.

Simplex, an Israeli cryptocurrency, has merges with Bitpay to prevent fraud. Likewise, Bitpay also allows crypto maniacs to accept numerous payment media that entail credit card payments and acquisitions with no chargeback risk exposure. Long processing durations are a significant challenge for diverse cryptocurrency Industries. Clients have to wait for days for their transactions to be processed and approved. Thus a considerable setback for cryptocurrency.

However, the merger between Simplex and BitPay has resulted in a new age of faster exchanges quantified to an hour. Through developing an App, buying and selling of cryptocurrency can be accessed through the App with faster transactions. BitPay remarked that the partnership with Simplex has resulted in a quicker exchange process that allows clients to access cryptocurrency at least an hour after a transaction successful

