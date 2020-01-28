Smart Ports Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

Global Smart Ports Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Smart Ports industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Smart Ports as well as some small players.

Growth Drivers

Need for Integration of Supply Chains

Ports are connected to a heterogenous mix of supply chains belonging to a wide range of industries. Hence, physical and virtual networks are characteristic of all major ports. Deployment of smart technologies can help in managing herculean tasks across ports. Therefore, the global smart port market is set to expand at a boisterous pace.

Operational Excellence and New Business Opportunities

Apart from reducing manual labour, port operators can also expand their operations to new areas through deployment of smart technologies. Furthermore, operations across ports can be streamlined by inducting smart management systems. Insight-driven solutions across ports can be a source of fresh revenue and business for port operators and stakeholders. Hence, digitization of ports is a trend that shall gather momentum in the years to follow.

Managing Large Vessels

Digitization of ports entails substantial cost benefits, and this factor has majorly influenced the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the need for managing large-size cargos and vessels also necessitates digitisation of ports. Smart solutions and technologies are gradually pervading all key industries. The interconnectivity of port-based operations with other industries has also driven market demand.

The global smart ports market is segmented as:

By Technology

IoT, Blockchain

Process Automation

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Elements

Terminal Automation

PCS

Smart Port Infrastructure

Others

