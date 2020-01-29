Acoustic Insulation Market – Sophisticated Demand & Key Performers 2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMRR market, the Acoustic Insulation economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

The global acoustic insulation market has received a significant fillip in recent years due to the growing demand for fire safety and better sound quality. Thus, rise in the construction, refurbishment, and remodeling of music studios, corporate buildings, industries, and auditoriums has increased the uptake of acoustic insulation in recent years. Analysts expect that the demand for various types of acoustic insulations such as rock wool, glass wool, and polystyrene is expected to spike as they not only offer sound proofing but also enhance the sound quality. The emergence of workout spaces, control rooms, recording studios, cabinets, and shipbuilding segments are expected make a major contribution to the overall market.

Global Acoustic Insulation Market: Market Potential

The burgeoning demand for home theaters in residential projects has encouraged demand for acoustic insulation. The unique property to provide superior sound insulation has augmented their uptake in various upcoming projects. For instance, Cornflake, a U.K.-based design firm recently spoke about upping their home cinema projects in Central London. The designer firm intends to make extensive usage of acoustic insulation to deliver an unforgettable sound experience to users. Currently, the company is working setting up an IMAX theater in Kensington townhouse, which it believes will lure in more clients who want to invest in better technology for creating an exquisite entertainment space. Thus, the growing expenditure on renovation and remodeling of residential spaces is expected to open doors for acoustic insulation in the near future.

Global Acoustic Insulation Market: Regional Outlook

The global acoustic insulation market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Analysts predict that Asia Pacific is likely to surpass demand for acoustic insulation in the coming years due to the booming construction activities in the emerging economies of India and China. The rising construction sector of China is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the acoustic insulation market in the near future. The growing government funding for several commercial as well as industrial projects that seek sound proofing and fire safety are expected to fuel the regional market. On the other hand, the North America acoustic insulation market is being led by the U.S., which is focusing on advanced engineering solutions to build better buildings.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The leading players operating in the global acoustic insulation market are Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International, Owens Corning, Armacell, Paroc, Kingspan, Fletcher, BASF, AIM, Cellecta, Roxul, Twiga, TAP, Lloyd, Hush, K-Flex, SIDERISE, and AFICO. These players are completely focused on expanding to developing countries to reduce their manufacturing costs as several emerging economies have the potential to offer cheap labor.

