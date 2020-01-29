Airport Catering Trucks Market: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Airport Catering Trucks Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Airport Catering Trucks Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Airport Catering Trucks Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Airport Catering Trucks Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Airport Catering Trucks Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Airport Catering Trucks Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Airport Catering Trucks market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Airport Catering Trucks Market over the considered assessment period.

Airport Infrastructure Proliferation to Supplement Expansion

With increasing demand for air travel, governments of various countries are investing in developing aviation infrastructure to build new air ports. In United States alone, there are more than 14,000 airports, which has become the biggest market for airport catering. Emerging economies are also contributing to the worldwide airport count, with China leading in number followed by India as government plans to initiate airport development projects in these countries.

Considering the increasing air traffic and development of airports worldwide, it becomes imperative for airport management to provide consumer services, which includes availability of food products. Catering services are focusing on providing hygienic and refrigerated food with superior quality – a customer’s basic requirement. This has pushed the use of superior airport catering services for on-board passengers and travelers flying via long haul flights which consecutively is expected to fuel the demand for airport catering trucks during the period of forecast.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

