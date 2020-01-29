Artificial Intelligence Platform Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 – 2028

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market from PMR’s perspective
In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
The Artificial Intelligence Platform Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2028. Rising demand for Artificial Intelligence Platform among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.
Crucial findings of the report:
- Important regions holding significant share in the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market along with the key countries
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Artificial Intelligence Platform Market players
- Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Artificial Intelligence Platform
Queries addressed in the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market:
- Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Artificial Intelligence Platform ?
- What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market?
- Which segment will lead the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market by 2029 by end use segment?
- In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?
- At what rate has the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
Key Players
Some key players of artificial intelligence platform market are Microsoft Corporation, Arterys, Alphabet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel, Infosys, Wipro, Ayasdi, Bowery Farming, Salesforce, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Freenome, Amazon Web Services, Absolutdata, SAP and HPE. These companies are expected to influence the artificial intelligence platform market during forecast period also.
Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Regional Overview
North America market is expected to have potential growth in the artificial intelligence platform due to the increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants. Rising trend of smart infrastructures is also expected to drive the growth of artificial intelligence platform market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to have a considerate growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to an increase in adoption of the artificial intelligence platform by various manufacturing and automobile industries for improving operational efficiency and productivity. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to have significant growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to presence of various small and medium-sized startups (based on artificial intelligence platform). Evolving IT, electronics and electrical industries in SEA are expected to be responsible for the significant growth of the artificial intelligence platform market. Artificial intelligence platform market in Japan is expected to grow during the forecast period due to introduction of humanoids concept in industries because of lack of manpower in Japan. Increase in need of autonomous weapons in defense sectors in China is expected to raise adoption of artificial intelligence platform in the market.
- Global Market Segments
- Global Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017
- Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market
- Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
- Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain of the Market
- Global Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Market includes
- North America Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- NORDIC
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN Countries
- Rest of SEA and other APAC
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
