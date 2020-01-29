Automotive Actuators Market Future Demand and Growth Analysis 2018 to 2027

Automotive Actuators Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Automotive Actuators Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Automotive Actuators Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2027 as the forecast timeframe.

East Asia to Dominate the Regional Landscape

This recently published report by Fact.MR, forecasts the global automotive actuators market to grow from US$ 68,433 Mn in 2019 to 1,25,276 US$ Mn by the end of 2029. This represents CAGR of ~ 6.2% from 2019 to 2029. Across the globe among all regions, the East Asian region holds ~ 35% of total automotive actuators market share and is expected to continue the same in upcoming years. The East Asia region consists of countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, and among these countries, China is considered to be the major market for automotive actuators, owing to the increased demand of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. China dominates the East Asian automotive actuators market holding more than 70% of the total market share. The factors such as low cost, increased concentration of domestic manufacturing plants, and people buying more vehicles, are making China as one of the largest growing markets for automotive actuators. Followed closely after East Asia, Europe holds ~ 25% of the automotive actuators market share across the globe. Owing to the significant presence of automotive component manufacturing and supplying companies, Germany dominates the European automotive actuators market with more than 20% market share and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. Other countries such as France, the UK and Spain also holds significant market share in the European automotive actuators market. On other hand, owing to the rising demand for better functioning of automobiles, regions such as North America, South Asia and Oceania are expected to register a significant automotive actuators market share during the forecast period.

