Automotive Metal Wheel Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2017 to 2022

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Automotive Metal Wheel Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Automotive Metal Wheel Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 to 2022 as the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s comprehensive report on the global automotive metal wheel market, provides critical insights on the key players and their future market strategies likely to define the further course of the market. Fact.MR envisages that product innovations and new product launches will remain the most prominent strategy in the highly fragmented global automotive metal wheel market, to broaden the scope of their product offerings and reach to a more consumers. Owing to the significant market shift from steel wheels to aluminum wheels, Maxion Wheels recently laid the foundation for a new aluminum wheel plant in Pune, India to specifically cater to the growing demand for aluminum wheels in the region. Riding the aluminum wheels wave, Chinese wheel manufacturer CITIC Dicastal is said to build two aluminum wheels factories in Morocco, with an investment of 350 million euros. Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Superior Industries, Accuride, and Jingu Group are some key companies profiled by Fact.MR in its report on global automotive metal wheel market.

About the Report

Fact.MR has comprehensively studies the global automotive metal wheel market for the assessment period of 2017-2022. The automotive metal wheel market is anticipated to record a rather sluggish CAGR in terms of revenue sales owing to the transformational shift towards light weight wheels. Covered in 14 elaborate chapters, the report offers an extensive segment-wise analysis of key regions, cross-sectional data, and forecast.

