Battery Scrap Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2019 – 2027

Key Players Operating in Global Battery Scrap Market

Major players operating in the global battery scrap market are:

Battery Solutions

Umicore

AMIDT GROUP

SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A.

Gravita India Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

ENERSYS

Duracell Inc.

ECOBAT Technologies

Aqua Metals Inc.

Brunp Recycling

GEM

SUNLIGHT Recycling

Global Battery Scrap Market, by Product

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel Cadmium

Nickel–Metal Hydride

Others

Global Battery Scrap Market, by Application

Material Extraction

Reuse or Second Life

Disposal

Others

Global Battery Scrap Market, by Source

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Marine

Others

Global Battery Scrap Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



