Brushable Ceramic Coatings Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2019 – 2027

Food & Beverages Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on end-use industry, the global brushable ceramic coatings market can be divided into automotive, oil & gas, chemical, metallurgy, aerospace & defense, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and others

Oil & gas is anticipated to be a major end-use industry segment during forecast period. Brushable ceramic coatings provide chemical resistance and protect components from corrosion.

Demand for brushable ceramic coatings is likely to increase from the food & beverages industry. Expansion of the manufacturing industry and rapid industrialization are anticipated to propel the demand for global brushable ceramic coatings during forecast period.

North America to be Key Market for Brushable Ceramic Coatings

In terms of region, the global brushable ceramic coatings market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for brushable ceramic coatings. The growth of this market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the rise in demand from developing countries of the region such as China and India. Moreover, expanding processing industries and rising consumption of industrial equipment and components are estimated to fuel the regional consumption of brushable ceramic coatings during the forecast period. China is the leading consumer and manufacturer of brushable ceramic coatings in Asia Pacific.

Europe and North America collectively account for more than 50% of the global consumption. Aerospace, automobile, and chemical industries in these regions are fueling market growth.

Key Manufacturers in Global Market

The global brushable ceramic coatings market was fragmented in 2018. Expansions, new product launches, partnerships, and new technology development are key strategies adopted by key players to increase their market share.

Key manufacturers operating in the global brushable ceramic coatings market include:

Polygem, Inc

Demech Chemical Products Pvt. Ltd.

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

Jyoti Innovision Pvt. Ltd.

Mc-Rix Industries

ITW Performance Polymers

TRIBO-TECH SOLUTIONS

MCOR – Epoxytec Intl Inc

Duraline LLC

Rezorect

Pidilite Industries Limited

Global Brushable Ceramic Coatings Market: Research Scope

Global Brushable Ceramic Coatings Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Oil & gas

Chemical

Metallurgy

Aerospace & Defense

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Others (textile, processing industry, paint & coating, etc.)

Global Brushable Ceramic Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

