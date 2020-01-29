Calcium Chloride Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Calcium Chloride Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Calcium Chloride Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Calcium Chloride Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global calcium chloride market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into flakes 77%, flakes 94%, prills 94%, pellets 94%, liquid grade, and others. The others segment includes flakes 83%-87%, pellets 90%, and powders 90%. In terms of application, the calcium chloride market has been segregated into de-icing, dust control, drilling fluids, industrial processing, construction and others. The others segment includes Tire weighing, water management, and food. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for calcium chloride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides the actual size of the calcium chloride market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global calcium chloride market has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global calcium chloride market. Key players operating in the market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd. TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sulaksh Chemicals, Nedmag Industries, Zirax Limited, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Sameer Chemicals. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the calcium chloride market along with their market share analysis for 2017.
The global calcium chloride market has been segments as follows:
Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Product Type
- Flakes 77%
- Flakes 94%
- Prills 94%
- Pellets 94%
- Liquid Grade
- Others (Flakes 83%-87%, Pellets 90%, Powders 90%, etc.)
Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Application
- De-icing
- Dust Control
- Drilling Fluids
- Industrial Processing
- Construction
- Others (Tire Weighing, Water Management, Food, etc.)
Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Takeaways
- Global and regional market share of the calcium chloride market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) by different product type and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for calcium chloride in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different product type and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026
- Technical overview of the calcium chloride production process
- Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global calcium chloride market
- Import-export analysis of the global calcium chloride market in terms of product type and region
- Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the global calcium chloride market
- Market attractiveness analysis based on product type and application segments of the global calcium chloride market
- Key findings for the calcium chloride market in all regions and in-depth analysis of major product type and application segments of the global calcium chloride market in terms of volume and value
- Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies
- Detailed company profiles of 16 market players
- Y-O-Y growth projections of region and for all the country in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2018 to 2026
