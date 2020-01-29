Caps and Closures Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry

Caps and Closures Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Caps and Closures Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Caps and Closures Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This report helps distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to formulate strategies based on understanding of the trends in this market.

Plastic screws dominate the closure type in beverages since they are widely used in dressings, condiments, and soft and alcoholic drinks. In the beverage segment, caps and closures are mostly used in alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine as compared to non-alcoholic beverages which include bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. Increasing demand for bottled water due to rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to propel the demand for caps and closures used in the bottled water market

The leading players in the caps and closures for food and beverages market include Silgan Holdings Inc, Bericap, Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. and Closure Systems International (CSI).

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Product Type

Product types covered under this research study are:

Food caps and closures

Beverages caps and closures

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Food Closures Type

Product types covered under this research study are

Peel-off foils

Easy-open can ends

Metal lug closures

Plastic screw closures

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Beverage Closures Type

Plastic screw closures

Metal crowns

Metal screw closures

Corks

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Alcoholic Beverages type

Beer

Wine

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Non Alcoholic Beverages type

Bottled water

Carbonated soft drinks

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

