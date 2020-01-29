Ceramics Market Research Report by Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa2018 – 2028

The study on the Ceramics Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Ceramics Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Notable Developments

The global ceramics market has come across quite a few developments in the last few years. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In April 2019, Kyoto-based ceramics and electronics manufacturer, Kyocera Corporation made an acquisition of H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH. The latter is a manufacturer of fine ceramics based out of Selb, Germany. This acquisition places the company in a position to meet up with the rising demand for fine ceramic-based components from the industrial machinery sector

Some of the leading market players in the global ceramics market are

Imerys Ceramics

Kyocera Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Carbo Ceramics, Inc

AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd

The 3M Company

Global Ceramics Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Concern for Fire Outbreaks is Expected to Augment Demand

The global ceramics market is likely to observe a considerable growth over the period of assessment due to its increasing applications in a wide variety of end use segments. Ceramics are abundantly used in dental application. It is an integral element in the making of bridges, implants, and crowns. Growing awareness and increasing expenditure on the oral care is likely to play a significant role in the growth of the global ceramics market in the years to come.

It is forecasted that nanotechnology and technological progress in 3D printing will open up new possibilities of growth for the market players. Nanotechnology has generated substantial impact in the manufacturing of floor tiles. An emerging technology, 3D printing is gaining rapid traction in the ceramics market. Various advanced ceramic materials such as zirconium, hydroxyapatite, and alumina are put into the 3D printing technology enabled printers to get final product. It is expected alumina and zirconium based ceramic materials will exert considerable influence on the ceramic 3D printing. Such dominance of these two materials is owing to its high demand from the medical industry. Such technological advancement is expected to drive the growth of the global ceramics market.

The building and construction sector is another promising end user for the global ceramics market. The demand for new housing projects to meet the accommodation requirements of expanding population is likely to push for the demand for ceramics in the construction sector.

Global Ceramics Market: Regional Outlook

In the global ceramics market, Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as one of the leading regions. Stellar growth of the electronics and electrical industry in Asia Pacific is likely to generate substantial demand for ceramics. Ceramic products find use as electrical insulators for power lines and bare wires. In addition, expansion of the automotive sector in Asia Pacific is another factor for growth of the market in the region. India and China are likely to lead the ceramics market in Asia Pacific over the tenure of assessment.

The global ceramics market is segmented as:

Product

Traditional

Advanced

Application

Sanitary Ware,

Abrasives,

Bricks and Pipes,

Tiles,

Pottery

End Use

Building and Construction,

Industrial,

Medical

