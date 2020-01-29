Cloud ERP Market : Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMRR market, the Cloud ERP economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Global Cloud ERP Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising adoption of cloud services and mobile applications along with the increasing demand from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to attain optimum business process efficiency and transparency are the major factors driving the global cloud ERP market.

An increasing demand from SMEs and large enterprises from diverse industry verticals for hosted ERP services and solutions is further propelling the growth of the cloud ERP market. The increasing support from governments across the world for the advancement of IT infrastructure across enterprises is expected to boost the demand for such solutions.

Global Cloud ERP Market: Regional Outlook

The global cloud ERP market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America followed by Europe account for the largest revenue contribution to the global market. This is mainly due to the presence of established cloud ERP vendors and service providers in these regions. This is complemented with the early adoption of innovative technological solutions in the developed economies of the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.

However, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the global cloud ERP market due to the ever-increasing adoption of such solutions across both large and SMEs in this region.

Global Cloud ERP Market: Competitive Outlook

Some of the leading companies that offer cloud ERP solutions and services worldwide are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Sage Software Inc., Intacct Corporation, PLex Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infor, Epicor Software Corporation, Finacialforce.com, and Ramco Systems. The report looks into the both inorganic and organic growth strategies that have been employed by key vendors in this market. This includes innovative product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their portfolio in the global cloud ERP market.

