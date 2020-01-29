Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2019-2029

According to a report published by Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Report market, the Consumer Identity & Access Management economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.
Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Consumer Identity & Access Management market are discussed within the accounts.
Key segments in the global consumer identity and access management market:
- Component
- Software Solutions
- Advanced Authentication
- Profile Management
- Credentials Management
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- Vertical
- Finance & Insurance
- Public Administration
- Healthcare
- Educational Services
- Telecommunications Information
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Key regions covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- South Asia
- India
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Rest of South Asia
- East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Middle East and Africa
- Northern Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key vendors in the global consumer identity and access management market:
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE (Gigya, Inc.)
- Ping Identity
- Okta, Inc.
- Forgerock Inc.
- Janrain, Inc.
- Loginradius, Inc.
- Iwelcome B.V.
- Globalsign
- Trusona
- Acuant, Inc.
