Cyclopentane Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2025

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cyclopentane market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for cyclopentane in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global cyclopentane market. Key players profiled in the report are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd, HCS Group GmbH, Pure Chem Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Ltd. Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Guangdong Dymatic Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Trecora Resources, and Yeochun NCC Co., Ltd. These players account for a major share of the global cyclopentane market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to increase sales of cyclopentane in the next few years. Market leaders look for different measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their profit margins.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global cyclopentane market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each product and application segment have been provided for the global as well as regional markets.

Global Cyclopentane Market, by Product

Foam-blowing Agents

Solvents & Reagents

Global Cyclopentane Market, by Application

Residential Refrigerators

Commercial Refrigerators

Insulating Construction Materials

Analytical & Scientific Applications

Others (including Insulating Containers and Sippers)

Global Cyclopentane Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Turkey Netherlands Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various applications wherein cyclopentane is utilized

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the cyclopentane market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global cyclopentane market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market in order to help understand the competition level

It covers the import–export analysis {(cyclanes, cyclenes, and cycloterpenes (excluding cyclohexane)} for 2017

The report provides detailed pricing analysis based on regional and application segments

The report offers Porter’s five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

