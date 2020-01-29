Decorative Wallpaper Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Decorative Wallpaper Market

key players operating in the market are:

Hanmero

Arthouse

York Wallcoverings

Romosa Wallcoverings

Burke Décor

Holden

Muraspec Wallcoverings

Asian Paints Ltd.

Arte

Wallquest Inc.

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market: Segmentation

The global decorative wallpaper market can be segmented based on:

Material Type

Adhesive Coating

End-use

Distribution Channel

Purchase Type

Region

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by Material Type

Non-woven

Vinyl/ PVC

Paper

Fabric

Others (Wood, Metallic, Velvet, Mica, Yarn, Beads, etc.)

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by Adhesive Coating

Non-pasted

Self-adhesive

Pre-pasted

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market, by Purchase Type

Single Roll

Multiple Rolls

The report on the global decorative wallpaper market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the global decorative wallpaper market across regions.

