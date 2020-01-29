Disc Insulators Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2017 to 2027

Disc Insulators Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint
FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Disc Insulators Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Disc Insulators Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 to 2027 as the forecast timeframe.
Competitive Landscape
- To counter the problem of pollution-induced voltage flashovers in Iran, the government ordered replacing the porcelain and glass disc insulators with high-quality polymer composite insulators. Further, an order to periodically clean and cover the insulators with suitable coatings was issued.
- During a recent meeting of the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) members of the council which include Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia announced the commencement of a project aimed at linking their electrical systems by creating an energy highway consisting of HDVC systems and converter stations.
- Another notable development to counter the adverse impacts of voltage flashovers was the invention of a customized drone for the periodic cleaning of insulators in France. The drone was successful in cleaning an 8000 HV tower in 3 days.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Bikaner Porcelain Private Limited
- Liling Special Insulator Factory
- Rajeev Industries
- Naresh Potteries
- Mohinder Bedi & Sons
- JS Group
- Suraj Ceramics Industry
- Adpro Pvt. Ltd.
- Rashtriya Electrical and Engineering Corporation
- Zhejiang Havio Electrical Co., Ltd.
The disc insulators market is estimated to grow at an exponential rate in the Asia Pacific owing to the increased investments into revamping the infrastructure for production and supply of electricity by emerging economies in the region. Economies like China, India, and Japan are expanding their power transmission systems to serve rural areas which are further expected to propel the growth of disc insulators market in the region. The demand for disc insulators in North America is expected to pick up the pace as multiple transmission line projects in the continent are set to start. With increasing demand for electrification in railways in Europe, the sales of disc insulators in the region are estimated to rise at a steady rate. The flourishing industrial sector in the Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the demand for disc insulators in the region.
The global disc insulators market can be segmented on the basis of material, type, and application.
- Glass Disc Insulator
- Porcelain Disc Insulator
- Polymer Disc Insulator
- B&S (Ball and Socket) Disc Insulator
- Dead End (Conventional)
- T&C (Tongue and Clevis) Disc
- Railway electrification
- Overhead Lines
- Circuit Breakers
- Substation
- Current and Voltage Transformer
- North America (Canada, USA)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Japan
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)
Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.
