Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Report on Recent Adoption 2017 – 2025

key drivers of the global egg phosphatidylcholine market. With the rising prevalence of brain-centered conditions such as Alzheimer’s and amnesia and the rising prevalence of fat embolism and related complications, the demand for egg phosphatidylcholine is expected to rise in the pharmaceutical industry. The increased demand for egg phosphatidylcholine in nutritional supplements is also expected to drive the market.

Global Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market: Market Potential

A recent study by the Faculty of Agricultural, Life and Environmental Sciences of the University of Alberta demonstrated that although choline is essential for the proper functioning of immune system of lactating mothers and their babies, the kind of choline consumed – animal or plant-based, is just as essential as the amount consumed. The study compared immune system maturation in early postnatal life of a group of rodents fed phosphatidylcholine, a source of choline obtained from animal sources such as egg yolk and chicken, to those fed free choline, which is obtained from plant sources such as soybean.

The study concluded that the rodent offspring fed two different varieties of choline grew at the same rate over the course of the study. However, when the immune cells of both subjects were stimulated to prompt an immune response, the phosphatidylcholine-fed rodent induced a greater response. This points towards the possibility that egg or other animal-based phosphatidylcholine leads to an enhanced immune system maturation as compared to the plant-based choline.

Global Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Regional Outlook:

From a geographical perspective, the egg phosphatidylcholine market earns a leading share in its overall revenue from sales across regions such as North America and Europe, chiefly attributable to the high consumption of nutritional supplements in these regions. Asia Pacific also presents vast growth opportunities for the egg phosphatidylcholine market owing to the changing lifestyles and food habits of the population and resultant rise in demand for supplements to make up for the lack of essential nutrients in everyday diet. Rising awareness regarding healthcare, rising per capita incomes, and increased availability of egg phosphatidylcholine products are also some factors driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Global Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for egg phosphatidylcholine features a low number of participants, a scenario that is likely to remain the same owing to the costly process of extracting phosphatidylcholine from egg yolk. High cost of egg phosphatidylcholine may compel end-use sectors to shift their focus on phosphatidylcholine manufactured from alternative sources such as soybean.

Nevertheless, increased focus on R&D activities aimed at the development and commercialization of new applications of egg phosphatidylcholine could provide market players healthy growth opportunities. Some of the key players operating in the market presently are NOF America Corporation, Kewpie Corporation, Vitamin Research Products, Nutrasal Inc, Jena Bioscience GmbH., Natural Factors, Harmony Whole Foods Market, and Avanti Polar Lipids Inc.

