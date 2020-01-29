Fabric Care Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018-2027

The global Fabric Care market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Fabric Care market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Fabric Care market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Fabric Care across various industries.

The Fabric Care market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

On the basis of product type, the global fabric care market is segmented as fabric detergents, fabric softeners/enhancers, stain removers/bleach and other fabric care products. The global fabric care market is further segmented on the basis of form. The form segment includes powder, dry sheets, bars/blocks, pacs & tablets and other forms. The global fabric care market is also segmented by nature into synthetic, organic and others. The fabric care market is also segmented on the basis of sales channel as wholesalers/ distributors, convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, independent small stores and other sales channels.

All the above sections evaluate the fabric care market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario as well as future prospects. For fabric care market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation of the fabric care market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the fabric care market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the fabric care market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The fabric care report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The fabric care market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average of the pricing trends in different countries. The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of the country. The market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of fabric care products. All the key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the adoption of fabric care products across various regions. The market numbers for all the regions by product type, nature, form and sales channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of the demand from each country. The company-level fabric care market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The fabric care market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side and the impact of macro-economic factors on the fabric care market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the fabric care market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global fabric care market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the fabric care market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of fabric care products. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments in the fabric care market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the fabric care market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption for fabric care products in the global market, XploreMR has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the fabric care market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the global fabric care market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the fabric care market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the fabric care market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players of the global fabric care market areProcter & Gamble Co.; Guangzhou Blue Moon Industry Co., Ltd.;Lion Corporation; Unilever PLC; Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co., Ltd.;Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Amway Corporation; Fabrica de Jabon La Corona; SA de CV; Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC; Kao Corporation; RSPL Limited; Nice Group Co., Ltd.; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.; Whealthfields Lohmann Guangzhou Ltd.; Wings Corporation; Golrang Industrial Group; Alicorp S.A.A. and others.

The Fabric Care market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Fabric Care market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Fabric Care market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Fabric Care market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Fabric Care market.

The Fabric Care market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Fabric Care in xx industry?

How will the global Fabric Care market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Fabric Care by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Fabric Care ?

Which regions are the Fabric Care market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Fabric Care market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

