Failure Analysis Equipment Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2028

January 29, 2020
According to a report published by Failure Analysis Equipment Market Report market, the Failure Analysis Equipment economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Failure Analysis Equipment market are discussed within the accounts.

The dominant players covered in the report include FEI, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, and JEOL Ltd.

Regional Assessment

The presented market study sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various markets. Furthermore, the governmental and regulatory policies to the prospects of the Failure Analysis Equipment market in each region’s effect is analyzed in the report.

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on equipment which includes Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems, and Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) Systems. The report has also segmented the market based on technology which include Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Transmission Electron Microscopy, Broad Ion Milling (BIM), Scanning Electron Microscopy, Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy (STEM), Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS), X-ray imaging, Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Nanoprobing, Laser Voltage Imaging (LVI), Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) and Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP).

 
Additionally, the report segments the market based on applications into defect localization, defect characterization and other applications. On the basis of customers, the market has been segmented into fab FA labs, fabless FA labs, specialty labs and other types of labs/customers. All these segments have been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).
 
A detailed analysis of the value chain offers a better understanding of the failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry. Porter’s five forces analysis throws light on the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the equipment are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.
 
The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Major players have also been profiled on key points such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of failure analysis equipment in the semiconductor industry. Major market participants profiled in this report include FEI, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, and JEOL Ltd.
 
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • RoW
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By equipment
  • Scanning electron microscope (SEM)
  • Transmission electron microscope (TEM)
  • Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)
  • Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) systems
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By technology
  • Transmission electron microscopy
  • Scanning electron microscopy
  • Scanning Transmission electron microscopy (STEM)
  • X-ray imaging
  • Nanoprobing
  • Laser voltage imaging (LVI)
  • Focused ion beam (FIB)
  • Broad ion milling (BIM)
  • Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)
  • Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)
  • Reactive ion etching (RIE)
  • Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By application
  • Defect localization
  • Defect characterization
  • Others
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By customers
  • Fab FA labs
  • Fabless FA labs
  • Specialty labs
  • Others

