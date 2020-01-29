Floor Covering Market with Current Trends Analysis 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Floor Covering Market

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Large number of small and large local and global players are present in the floor covering market. Companies adopt different strategies such as product innovation & development, geographical expansion, and merger & acquisition, helping them to increase their market share. A few of the key players operating in the global floor covering market are:

Armstrong Flooring

Dixie Group, Inc.

Forbo Holding

Gerflor Group

Home Depot Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

TOLI Corporation

Global Floor Covering: Research Scope

Global Floor Covering, by Product Type

Textile covering

Tiles

Wood and laminate

Vinyl and rubber

Global Floor Covering, by Application

Commercial

Residential

Global Floor Covering, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global floor covering is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

