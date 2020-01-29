Frozen Food Packaging Market 2019 Business Insights,Top Companies,Growth, Market Size Global Market Share, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast upto 2027

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Frozen Food Packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the report highlights various segments in the global frozen food packaging market. The global frozen food packages market is segmented on the basis of packaging materials, packaging type, application type and region. The packaging material is segmented as paper & paperboard, plastic, metal and other packaging materials (wood, fiber and glass). On the basis of packaging type, the global frozen food packaging market is segmented as boxes & carton, bags & pouches, containers (plastic containers and metal cans), trays, films and wraps, bottles & jars and others (tubs, bowl and cups). Based on the application type, the global frozen food market is segmented as meat, poultry & seafood, ice cream, baked goods, fruit & vegetables and other application type.

On the basis of packaging materials, the plastic segment is expected to generate significant revenues in the global market. However, the paper & paperboard segment is expected to register a robust CAGR in the global frozen food packaging market. Based on the packaging type, the bags & pouches segment is expected to represent a significant growth in terms of revenue. Moreover, this segment will register an impressive CAGR growth in the global market. By application type, the frozen specialties segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. On the other hand, the meat, poultry and seafood market is expected generate significant revenues in the global market. Europe will continue to remain a leading market for the frozen food packaging products globally.

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market: Key Players

In the last section, the report highlights the major market players operating in the global frozen food packaging market. Key players in the global market of frozen food product are Ball Corporation, Amor Ltd., Crown Holding Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Pactiv LLC., International Paper Company, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group Inc., Printpack Inc. and Huhtamaki Oyj.

