Functional Fluids Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019 – 2027

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Key players are consistently focusing on R&D of enhanced quality functional fluids, with an objective to improve product offerings as well as gain competitive edge in the market

Manufacturers are introducing functional fluids that have heat transfer characteristics and excellent thermal and oxidation stability. This makes these fluids ideal for usage in different industrial applications.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP PLC

Chevron Corporation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

BASF SE

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

The DOW Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Fuchs Petrolub AG

Process Oil

Hydraulic & Transmission Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Heat Transfer Fluid

Other Functional Fluids (Fire Resistant Fluids, Power Steering Fluids, etc.)

Industrial

Construction

Transportation

Others (Mining, Automobile, Paper & Pulp, Chemical, etc.)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



