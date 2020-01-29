Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2019 – 2025)

According to a report published by Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market Report market, the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market's value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Green & Bio-based Solvents market are discussed within the accounts.

Critical Insights enclosed from this report:

Accurate representation of this projected expansion of this global Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) marketplace during the forecast period

Analysis of the marketing, advertising, promotional approaches embraced by market players from the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) marketplace

Assessment of this Worldwide presence of different players from the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) marketplace

An in-depth analysis of the supply-demand tendencies in different areas

Manufacturing/production capacities of players operating in the Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) marketplace

Competitive Outlook

Light onto the throws Business prospects of prominent players operating from the Green & Bio-based Solvents sector. The item pricing plans, marketing channels that were preferred, product portfolio of most players, and market presence of each company is contained in the report.

Regional Assessment

The presented market study sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various markets. Furthermore, the governmental and regulatory policies to the prospects of the Green & Bio-based Solvents market in each region's effect is analyzed in the report.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global green & bio-based solvents market by segmenting it in terms of products such as bio-based methanol, bio-based ethanol, bio-based propanol, bio-based butanol, bio-based propylene glycol, ethyl lactate, d-limonene, methyl soyate, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for green & bio-based solvents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and applications in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of green & bio-based solvents for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of green & bio-based solvents has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products and applications of green & bio-based solvents. Market size and forecast for products and applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global green & bio-based solvents market. Key players profiled in the report include Cargill Inc., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., BioAmber Inc., BioMCN, Corbion nv, Galactic, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Florida Chemical Company, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. and Cobalt Technologies. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the global green & bio-based solvents market as follows:

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Product Analysis

Bio-based Methanol

Bio-based Ethanol

Bio-based Propanol

Bio-based Butanol

Bio-based Propylene Glycol

Ethyl Lactate

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others (Including hydrogen peroxide, bio-based butanediol, etc.)

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Application Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Commercial & Domestic Cleaning

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others (Including Agrochemicals, etc.)

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The report Suits the questions pertaining To the Green & Bio-based Solvents economy:

That Regional market is very likely to witness the growth in terms of share and value? What Will be the trends in the industry? What Is the forecasted price of the economy in 2019? Which End-use is very likely to gain significant traction over the prediction interval? Just how Have technological advancements impacted the production processes in the past several decades?

