Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2027

Key Segments Covered

By product type, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

RIBCs Metal Paperboard Plastic Composite

FIBCs Flexitanks Bags



By material, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

Metal & Paperboard

Plastic LDPE/LLDPE HDPE Polypropylene PVC



By capacity, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

RIBCs Up to 1,000 L 1,000 to 1,500 L Above 1,500 L

FIBCs Up to 500 KG 500 to 1,000 KG 1,000 to 1,500 KG Above 1,500 KG



By content type, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

Fluid

Solid

By end use, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

Industrial Chemicals Hazardous Non-hazardous

Petroleum & Lubricants

Paints, Inks, & Dyes

Food & Beverage

Waste Disposal

Building & Construction

Others

By region, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia Japan South Korea China

South Asia Thailand Indonesia India Malaysia Rest of South Asia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Oceania Australia New Zealand



