Lancets Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2018 – 2028

Some of the key developments that have taken place in the global lancet market are as given below:

In February 2019, Roche entered a merger to acquire Spark Therapeutics, the pioneer in gene therapies. The aim of both the companies is to broaden the avenues for gene therapy, cover more diseases under gene therapies and eradicate the gene based diseases.

In 2018, Investindustrial acquired one of the prominent companies HTL-STREFA to expand the services of catering to diabetes patients across the globe.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of lancets market include –

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

Own Mumford (UK)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) (China)

Sarstedt (German)

ARKRAY (Japan)

All these companies offer lancets to end users such as pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and home users.

Global Lancets Market: Key Trends

Prevalence of Diabetes to Surge Lancets Market

Rising occurrence of diabetes is expected to drive the global lancets market during the forecast period. Gestational diabetes among pregnant women, rising geriatric population are expected to expand the market.

Additionally, rising number of infectious diseases are projected to drive the global lancets market during the forecast periods. Rapid changes in lifestyle results in disease such as diabetes, thus owing in the growth of the lancets market. Further, rising awareness, easy to use, easy accessibility are some of the few other factors that are projected to aid in the growth of the global lancets market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global lancet market is segmented into safety lancet and personal lancet. Safety lancet is further divided into pressure activated safety lancets, side button safety lancets, and push button safety lancets.

The injuries resulting from the use of lancets due to lack of knowledge about the use is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global lancets market.

Nevertheless, the huge demand from various end users such as clinics, hospitals, and homes are projected to expand the global lancets market in the future. Also growing advances in healthcare sector is projected to drive the lancets market towards a robust growth in the next few years.

Global Lancets Market: Geographical Analysis

Lancets market is divided into five key regions namely, South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. However, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global lancets market over the forecast period. The major growth can be expected from India and China, this is mainly due to rising populations, fast paced economic growth, and rising awareness about diabetes are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global lancets market. Currently, North America holds the highest growth in the global lancets market. The growth in this region can be attributed technologically advanced devices and rising old population.

