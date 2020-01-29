Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis Focusing on the Key Issues Surrounding the Growth of the Industry and Further Develop Opportunities

Indepth Study of this Liquid Biopsy Market

Liquid Biopsy Market Report, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Liquid Biopsy . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Liquid Biopsy market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Market Segments Covered from the Liquid Biopsy Market

By Marker Type CTCs (Circulating tumour Cells) ctNA (Circulating tumour Nucleic Acids) Exosomes

By Sample Type Blood Urine Others (Plasma, Saliva, CSF)

By Disease Indication Lung Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancer Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Leukemia Others

By End-User Hospitals Cancer Institutes Academic Institutes Diagnostic Centers



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

BIOCEPT, INC.

Qiagen N.V.

Trovagene, Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

MDxHealth SA

Natera, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Silicon Biosystems

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

