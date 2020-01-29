Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019 to 2029

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2029. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market over the considered assessment period.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3816

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3816

Competitive Landscape

The lithium-ion battery cathode market operates amid a high degree of consolidation with only a handful of players operating in the top tier. The leading players accounting for ~50% of the total lithium-ion battery cathode market shares, include Umicore SA, BASF SE, and Sumitomo Chemicals.

Leading players operating in the lithium-ion battery cathode market continue to exploit strategic merger and acquisition activities to broaden their exposure in overseas territories. While these players continue to strenuously focus on expansion of their production capacities, new investments will remain of paramount importance for them. For instance, in November 2018, BASF SE declared its plans to refocus efforts on the manufacturing of NMC cathode material that comprises 70% manganese, 20% nickel, and less than 5% cobalt.

Currently lenient in some parts of the world, emission laws are likely to turn stringent with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, which will potentially manhandle the adoption of lithium-ion battery cathode to a higher rate. For regional players in the market, this will be the key differentiating factor for a competitive edge.

On the other side, regional players continue to struggle with the development of lithium-ion battery cathodes within the permissible limits of regulatory norms. For example, 3M augmented its investments in Nanoscale components for improving lithium-ion batteries. With the upsurge in the demand for these batteries in Asia Pacific’s consumer goods and automotive sector, investments in this region are likely to translate into greater ROI.

To gain additional insights into the competitive landscape of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market, request a sample of the report

Key Growth Determinants of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market

Recent trends of ‘cost optimization’, as observed in the automotive industry, are likely to uphold the demand for cathode materials for the production of the lithium-ion battery, on account of their high efficiency, enduring lifespan, economical costs, and high energy storage capacity.

As the intensity of competition levels up by a notch in the automotive industry, manufacturers strive to put their best efforts towards enhancing the efficiency, in order to place their products at a distinguished position in the market. This has offered a new tangent to the adoption of cathode for the manufacturing of efficient lithium-ion batteries, for further use in electric vehicles.

Sensing the incremental demand for lithium-ion batteries in the future, end-use industries ranging from healthcare, to consumer electronics, and automotive, manufacturers are expending their efforts towards adopting modernized production technologies. The technological modernization will help manufacturers improve the throughput and reposition in the market to balance the demand- supply scales of lithium-ion battery cathode.

As consumer electronics and power tools near the stage of ubiquity in the consumer goods space, extended battery life turns out to be an attractive proposition. Lithium-ion battery cathode remains a sought-after solution for the development of batteries with high energy density and thus, greater reliability for consumer electronics.

Recent trends pertaining to the recycling of lithium-ion batteries are likely to secure and streamline the supply of otherwise depleting mineral reserves, which is likely to aid manufacturers in meeting the demand for cathode materials for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

For in-depth insights into the factors governing the lithium-ion battery cathode market, request a sample of the report

Key Challenges Besetting the Growth of Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market

Low competency in terms of excessive heat tolerance will remain the key restraint paling the high popularity of lithium-ion battery cathode, which incites manufacturers to foster innovation in the landscape and move the quality gradient of the lithium-ion battery cathodes to higher scales. Manufacturers of Li-sulfur batteries, however, are likely to claim a share in sales, solely closed by lithium-ion batteries, in light of their lighter weight, lower costs, and capability to store twofold energy, when compared to Li-ion batteries.

The production of lithium-ion battery cathodes relies on a streamlined supply of raw minerals and processed functional materials. However, the depletion of mineral reserves in countries, such as India, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Argentina, and Indonesia, is likely to deter the growth of the lithium-ion battery cathode market.

To gain additional insights into the competitive landscape of the lithium-ion battery cathode market, request a sample of the report

Additional Insight

Cylindrical Cell to Account for 55% of Overall Sales

Cylindrical cell, used in the lithium-ion battery cathodes, are likely to remain the preferred cell type over its equivalents, as they radiate heat and thus have better control over temperature. Cylindrical cells have tightly-wounded metal-encased electrodes, which control the tattering of electrode material due to mechanical vibrations, making them suitable for lithium-ion battery cathode. However, polymer cells retain their charge even while aging, which makes them suitable for long-term use. In addition, they weigh lesser than their equivalents, which marks them ideal for integration in a majority of bestselling consumer electronics.

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market – Research Methodology

This exclusive Fact.MR study offers insight-rich information and actionable intelligence about the growth prospects of the lithium-ion battery cathode market. A systematic approach has been adopted to carry out an in-depth analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats influencing the growth of lithium-ion battery cathode market over the course of the forecast period 2019-2029.

Primary and secondary research has been conducted in order to obtain exclusive insights into the historical, current, and future trends, driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery cathode market. The secondary research encompasses the study of trade journals, press releases, annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while the primary research involves data obtained by interviewing industry experts, key opinion leaders, manufacturers, distributors, and market heads.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3816

Why Companies Trust FMR?

A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space

Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day

The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques

Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses

Round the clock customer service

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593