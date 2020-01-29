Medical Aesthetics Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

As per a report Market-research, the Medical Aesthetics economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Trends and Opportunities

Increase in demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries has helped the market to grow stupendously. Incessant rise in road accidents along with trauma cases has kept the doctors busy. Increasing cases of tooth deformities and congenital face coupled with rising awareness by government of various countries like breast reconstructive awareness campaign which was launched in the U.S is helping the market to get momentum. Increasing number of breast cancer accompanied by surging cosmetology surgeons in anticipated to help the market to climb up. Rapid advancement in technology is acting as catalyst in helping the market to achieve great heights.

Rise of medical tourism, particularly in Asian countries has helped the market to grow rapidly in Asia Pacific region. Rising preference for a healthy lifestyle along with rise in disposable income stokes demand for product in market. Increase in popularity of celebrities among the young generation who tend to inspire them to look good and aesthetically appealing is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market to grow.

However, on the other hand it has been noticed that exorbitant price associated with treatment is likely to be rebuked by middle class family. This is anticipated to be the major restraint factor in the market. Negligible compensations from any healthcare center is likely cause the market to go down. Another factor stalling the growth of the market is risk associated with the surgeries required for medical aesthetics market.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Market Potential

Recently idsMED Singapore hosted an Aesthetic Conference, where one of the major player in the market Cutera unveiled their new product in the market. Cutera exhibited live demo of their new products which included Cuteral trusculpt 3D, Lutronic enCurve, Classys Scizer, and Classys Clatuu Alpha. Cutera trusculpt 3D is a nonsurgical radio frequency device which has the ability to contour and sculpt a body. Lutonic enCurve promises to descend fat cells in a most easy way according to the company. Classys Scizer contours the body in a minimally invasive way.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global medical aesthetics market is present in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. Of these, North America holds the major share in the market and is expected to hold the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest growing region as the demand for medical aesthetics increases. Increasing consumer knowledge along with strong local economies is likely to help Asia Pacific to lock horns with North America. Strong advertisement by Americana and European manufacturers in the region is likely to create growth opportunity for them.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Competitve Landscape

Some of the major players in the market are Anika Therapeutics, Cynosure, Cutera, Inc., Allergan, plc, Almers, Ltd, and Sinclair Pharma PLC.

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product

Facial Aesthetic Products Dermal Fillers Botulinum Toxin Microdermabrasion Chemical Peels

Body Contouring Devices Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices Cellulite Reduction Devices Liposuction Devices

Cosmetic Implants Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants Facial Implants Other Cosmetic Implants

Hair Removal Devices Laser Hair Removal Devices IPL Hair Removal Devices

Skin Aesthetic Devices Laser Resurfacing Devices Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices Micro-needling Products Light Therapy Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Thread Lift Products

Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners

Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products

Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Medical Aesthetics Market, by End User

Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas

Beauty Centers

Home Care

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World (RoW) Latin America Middle East Africa



