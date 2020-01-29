Mobile Device Security Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges 2017 – 2025

Mobile Device Security Market: Introduction

Mobile security is also referred as wireless security. Mobile security assists in the protection of tablets, smartphones, laptops and other portable computing devices from threats and vulnerabilities related to the wireless computing.

Mobile Device Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in inclination towards smart gadgets such as laptops, mobile phone, and other wireless devices, increases the need for security of the respective device, which is positively influencing the demand for mobile device security market. Also, growing dependence of aforementioned gadgets especially at the workplace to exchange data, create the high possibility of data forgery and confidential data is at risk, which is the other driver for the growth Mobile Device Security solution during the forecast period.

Mobile Device Security is a mandated requirement for devices which are connected to the network, owing to secure the device from the threat from external sources such as a virus, the demand for Mobile Device Security solution is projected to increase in forthcoming years.

Also, An Mobile Device Security assist in safeguarding both personal and business information stored on and transmitted over the laptop, tablets and wireless devices from malware threats, owing to which risk associated with data loss is reduced and also the solution also deny unauthorized access, due to which the demand for Mobile Device Security solution is likely to surge.

Global Mobile Device Security Market: Market Segmentation

Global Mobile Device Security Market can be divided into three segments, on the basis of Type, Operating System, End-user industry, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of the Type for Mobile Device Security Market as:-

The major segments of Mobile Device Security market on the basis of the Type include:-

Integrated App

Standalone App

Segmentation on the basis of the By Operating System for Mobile Device Security Market as:-

The major segments of Mobile Device Security market on the basis of the By Operating System include:-

Android

Blackberry

iOS

Windows

Segmentation on the basis of the End-user industry for Mobile Device Security Market as:-

The major segments of Mobile Device Security market on the basis of the End-user industry include:-

Government

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Others

Global Mobile Device Security Market: Competitive Landscape

The major player operating in Mobile Device Security market includes

Symantec

TrendMicro

VMWare

Airwatch

TrustGo

Norton

Sophos

McAfee

AT&T

ZoneAlarm and Webroot

In December 2016, AT&NT launched the AT&T Call Protect. The free network-based service, which enables the consumer with HD Voice more control that assists the user over unwanted calls on smartphones. This AT&T Call Protect enables the AT&NT customers to automatic fraud blocking and suspected spam call warnings.

Global Mobile Device Security Market: Regional Trend

Early adopters of technology; North America market is anticipated to be mature markets with respect to the mobile device security market, due to which, the market is expected to exhibit the significant growth rate with respect to the respective region during the forecast period.

Owing to the increase in penetration of mobile devices in emerging economies such as India, China is the major reason, positively impacting the growth of the mobile devices security market. Also raising awareness about the security of wireless device is another reason spurring the growth of the market in forthcoming years.

Regional analysis for Global Mobile Device Security Market includes

North America Mobile Device Security Market US Canada

Latin America Mobile Device Security Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Mobile Device Security Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Mobile Device Security Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Mobile Device Security Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Mobile Device Security Market

Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Security Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.