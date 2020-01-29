Offshore Mooring Systems Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2028

The global Offshore Mooring Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Offshore Mooring Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Offshore Mooring Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Offshore Mooring Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Offshore Mooring Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market: Competitive Analysis
The forecast period considered in the report is from 2015 to 2024 wherein strategic analysis of the offshore mooring systems for West Africa has been provided. The report has been segmented by type, application, anchorage and country for the forecast period. Leading players in the offshore mooring systems market have been profiled with the market strategies adopted by them, company overview, financial overview, business segments, strategies and developments.
The company’s included, but not limited to, are: SBM Offshore N.V., MDEC, Inc., Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A, Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V, FMC Technologies Inc., BW Offshore Ltd., Trelleborg Marine Systems, Timberland Equipment Ltd., Mooring Systems Inc., and Delmar Systems, Inc.
The report segments the West Africa offshore mooring market as:
By Type
- Catenary
- Taut Leg
- Semi-taut
- Spread
- Single Point
- Dynamic Positioning
By Application
- Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels
- Floating Drilling, Production, Storage and Offloading (FDPSO) Vessels
- Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Vessels
- TLP
- Semi-submersibles
- Spar platforms
- Others
By Anchorage
- Drag Embedment Type Anchors
- Suction Type Anchors
- Vertical Load Type Anchors
By Country
- Mauritania
- Senegal
- Guinea
- Ivory Coast
- Ghana
- Cameroon
- Equatorial Guinea
- Gabon
- R. Congo
- Angola
- Congo Brazzaville
Each market player encompassed in the Offshore Mooring Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Offshore Mooring Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
