Offshore Mooring Systems Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2028

The global Offshore Mooring Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Offshore Mooring Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Offshore Mooring Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Offshore Mooring Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Offshore Mooring Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The forecast period considered in the report is from 2015 to 2024 wherein strategic analysis of the offshore mooring systems for West Africa has been provided. The report has been segmented by type, application, anchorage and country for the forecast period. Leading players in the offshore mooring systems market have been profiled with the market strategies adopted by them, company overview, financial overview, business segments, strategies and developments.

The company’s included, but not limited to, are: SBM Offshore N.V., MDEC, Inc., Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A, Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V, FMC Technologies Inc., BW Offshore Ltd., Trelleborg Marine Systems, Timberland Equipment Ltd., Mooring Systems Inc., and Delmar Systems, Inc.

The report segments the West Africa offshore mooring market as:

By Type

Catenary

Taut Leg

Semi-taut

Spread

Single Point

Dynamic Positioning

By Application

Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels

Floating Drilling, Production, Storage and Offloading (FDPSO) Vessels

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Vessels

TLP

Semi-submersibles

Spar platforms

Others

By Anchorage

Drag Embedment Type Anchors

Suction Type Anchors

Vertical Load Type Anchors

By Country

Mauritania

Senegal

Guinea

Ivory Coast

Ghana

Cameroon

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

R. Congo

Angola

Congo Brazzaville

Each market player encompassed in the Offshore Mooring Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Offshore Mooring Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

