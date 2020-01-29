Oil Free Compressor Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2018 to 2028

Oil Free Compressor Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Oil Free Compressor Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Oil Free Compressor Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Oil Free Compressor Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Oil Free Compressor Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Oil Free Compressor Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Oil Free Compressor market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Oil Free Compressor Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Oil Free Compressor Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Oil Free Compressor Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Oil Free Compressor market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Oil Free Compressor Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Oil Free Compressor Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Oil Free Compressor Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the increasing demand for oil-free compressors in North America, Hitachi acquired Accudyne Industries along with its subsidiaries in 2017. With the acquisition, Hitachi plans to leverage Accudyne’s subsidiary Sullair’s oil-free compressor market presence in North America.

With the Middle East economy recovering and rapid industrialization in the region the oil-free compressor market is expected to bolster. To capitalize on the trend, Saudi Arabia-based rental company Ejar Cranes & Equipment signed a $2 million deal with Doosan for 50 portable oil-free compressors.

Mahle recently introduced the first-of-its-kind components in the oil-free compressor market, for designing of oil-free compressors. According to Mahle, the components will aid in the production of compressed air braking systems and will offer clean, oil-free compressed air flow.

Some of the leading players in the oil-free compressor market include:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Fs-Elliott Co., Llc,

Bauer Compressor Inc

Mehrer Josef Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Gardner Denver

General Electric

Anest Iwata Motherson Limited

Werther International Inc.

Kaeser Kompressoren

Quincy Compressor

Boge

Chicago Pneumatic

Ge Oil & Gas

Oil-free Compressor Market: Regional Outlook

The oil-free compressor market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the foreseeable future owing to the prospering economies and the rapid surge in the chemical, textiles, electronics, and F&B industries in the region. China and India are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant share of the oil-free compressor market on the back of the increasing necessity to comply with environmental regulations. Brazil is estimated to be a key player in the growth of the oil-free compressor market in the Latin American region.

Oil-free Compressor Market: Segmentation

The global oil-free compressor market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, type, and geographical region.

On the basis of end-use industry, the oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:

Chemical Industry

Power Generation`

Electrical & Electronics

Steel Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

On the basis of type, the global oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:

Piston Compressor

Rotary Screw compressor

Centrifugal Compressor

On the basis of geographical region, the oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

North America (Canada, USA)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa)

South East Asia and Pacific (ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, India)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Western Europe (U.K., Spain, France, Italy)

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the oil-free compressor market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key oil-free market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Oil-free Compressor Market Dynamics

Oil-free Compressor Market Size

Oil-free Compressor Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include:

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights of the Report:

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the oil-free compressor market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast of oil-free compressor market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

