Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the China Clay Market during 2017 – 2027

In a Recent company intelligence analysis, FMI introduces the nitty-gritty of the worldwide China Clay Market contemplating 2014-2018 as the historical year and 2017 – 2027 as the forecast period. The business report highlights restraints, the drivers, opportunities and trends affecting market development. Further of the market shares connected with the industry as well as the sections are expressed concerning value and quantity.

As per the report, the China Clay Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the China Clay Market are highlighted in the report.

major players in the market.

Global China Clay Market Segmentation

The global china clay market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type and region.

On the basis of application, the global china clay market can be segmented as:

Paper

Wire and cables

Plastics, rubber and fiberglass

Construction

Paints, coatings and adhesives

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of type, the global china clay market can be segmented into:

Calcined kaolin/china clay

Silicate kaolin/china clay

Hard Kaolin

Soft kaolin

Global China Clay Market Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the china clay market with China being the major player. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. North America, predominantly the U.S., is also a major consumer of China clay. The North America china clay market is mainly driven by the use in hydraulic fracturing and is projected to remain lucrative over the next ten years. Western Europe is another major consumer of china clay and is foreseen to grow over the forecast period. Latin America, mainly Brazil, and Middle East and Africa also hold significant shares in the global china clay market. Japan is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Global China Clay Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global china clay market are, BASF SE, Quarzwerke Group, Thiele Kaolin Company, SCR-Sibelco NV, Imerys, Richard and Baker Harrison Limited (RBH), among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

