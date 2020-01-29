Rising Production Scale Motivates Baby Care Packaging Market Growth in the Coming Years 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Baby Care Packaging Market

market segmentation, and its future prospects in consideration. It also offers a deep insight into the market dynamics, in order to understand the status of the worldwide baby care packaging market over the period of 2019 – 2027.

Baby Care Packaging Market: Notable Development

Recently, Sonoco announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Corenso Holdings America, a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance cores and uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) used in the packaging films, paper, tape, and specialty products. The sum involved in this deal is approximately US$110 mn.

Last year, the leading personal care brand, AVON, introduced a baby care product range, including baby wash, shampoo, and moisturizing lotion in India.

The global baby care packaging market demonstrates a highly competitive vendor landscape. The rivalry among the leading participants, such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval Pvt. Ltd., Mondi, and Amcor Ltd. will intensify this competition further. Till now, these participants have been relying on innovation and technological advancements for the development of their businesses. However, their focus will shift towards strategic partnerships with domestic participants, especially in developing countries, such as India and South Korea, over the next few years to enhance their visibility across the world.

Baby Care Packaging Market Dynamics

The global baby care packaging market is gaining from a number of factors. The significant ones among those are the rising demand for easy-to-store products. The demand flexible packaging for baby care products is also supporting the growth of this market across the world. Among flexible packaging, the popularity of stand-up pouches with sprouts is increasing significantly as it is very convenient to use. The increasing number of working women is also reflecting positively on the progress of this market as they are preferring products that can be resealed hygienically so that they do not contaminate in their absence.

Asia Pacific to Report Most Promising Growth

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the main geographical segments of the global baby care packaging market. Asia Pacific, among these, has surfaced as the most promising regional baby care packaging market. Researchers expect this regional market to remain on the top in the years to come. The increasing usage of packaged baby food products, especially among the urban population, is fuelling the demand for baby care packaging products in this region. Apart from this, the busy lifestyle of consumers and the rise in their disposable income, enabling them to purchase expensive products, are likely to boost the growth of the baby care packaging market in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

