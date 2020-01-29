Smart Home M2M Market: Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive market growth (2019 – 2025)

The Most Recent study on the Smart Home M2M Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Smart Home M2M market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

companies profiled, focuses on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the profiled companies, thus providing a enhanced understanding of the position of the major players in this market. Key stakeholders of the report include product manufacturers, product integrators, distributors, service providers and others.

Value chain analysis, included in the report, allows for a better understanding of the key stakeholders covered under the scope of the report and how the stakeholders are contributing to the smart home M2M market. The market attractiveness analysis, and competitive landscape included in the report provide insight into market dynamics, competition present in the industry and the most attractive segments in the smart home M2M market. The competitive landscape, provided in the report, allows for a better understanding of the major strategies undertaken by the industry leaders and their plans for a sustained growth in this industry.

Some of the leading players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (The U.S.), Gemalto NV (The Netherlands), Intel Corporation (The U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (The U.K.), Telit Communications PLC. (The U.K.), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Sprint Corporation (The U.S.), KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (The U.S.), and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (The U.S.) among others.

The global smart home M2M market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Technology

Wireless Wi-Fi Cellular Others (Bluetooth, Zigbee, etc.)

Wired

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Application

Access & Security Control

Energy & Climate Management

Home Entertainment

Lighting

Others (Connected Wellness, Smart Appliances, etc.)

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle-East & Africa



