Specialty Tapes Market to Witness Steady Growth through2017 – 2025

leading vendors in the global specialty tapes market are:

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

tesa SE (Germany)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Scapa Group Plc. (US)

Global Specialty Tapes Market: Growth Drivers

Use of Specialty Tapes in Multiple Industries

The application portfolio of the specialty tapes market spans into commercially relevant industries such as electronics, automotive, and packaging. The expansive size of these companies has played an integral role in driving demand within the global specialty tapes market. Furthermore, the use of specialty tapes for assembling semiconductor devices has emerged as a key application.

Constructions Industry to Imbibe Innovation

A far-fetched idea until a couple of decades back, specialty tapes are now extensively used in the constructions industry. This factor, coupled with the lucrative nature of the constructions industry, has played a vital role in driving market demand. Other key applications of specialty tapes are in the printing and healthcare industries.

The global specialty tapes market is segmented on the basis of:

Resin

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Backing Material

PVC

Paper

Woven/Non-Woven

Pet

Foam

PP

Application

Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

White Goods

Construction

Printing

