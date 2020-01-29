Stand Up Paddle Board Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast By 2018 to 2028

Stand Up Paddle Board Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Stand Up Paddle Board Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Stand Up Paddle Board Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Stand Up Paddle Board Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Stand Up Paddle Board Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Stand Up Paddle Board Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Stand Up Paddle Board market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Stand Up Paddle Board Market over the considered assessment period.

Tradeshow Endorsements by Sports Associations to Augur Well for SUP Board Sales

According to analysis of the report on the brands operating in the stand up paddle board market, the ongoing trend of high accessibility of boards to entry-level participants, and increased focus on gear will continue to augment the market’s growth. Increased momentum of high-performance stand up paddle boards with the option of flex, which are becoming a vital part of the equipment, is a key implication of enthusiasts’ focus toward gear.

Leading sports associations are taking efforts toward enhancing the popularity of SUP boarding, by endorsing trade shows. For example, the SUP Industry Association (SUPIA) in the U.S. endorses two annual shows of Surf Expo in Orlando and the Summer Market of Outdoor Retailer in Salt Lake City. Additionally, in Europe, Germany’s Paddle Expo has been gaining immense momentum since the recent past, and is currently on the cusp of becoming the leading SUP Tradeshow in the region. Such endorsements will result in increased participation in the sport, thereby boding well for stand up paddle board sales.

The stand up paddle boarding industry is no more at its infancy stage, as it perceives robust growth benefitting from past watersports industries’ insights regarding imperativeness of foresight. A lengthy & bright future is associated with the SUP industry, with experience players sharing a common agenda of ensuring every new participant leaves with positive experience. This will significantly influence participation in the sport, and fuel sales of stand up paddle board in the near future.

