Sternal Closure System Market New Tech Developments and advancements to watch out for 2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMRR market, the Sternal Closure System economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Sternal Closure System market are discussed within the accounts.

Drivers and Restraints

One of the factors serving to stoke the market for sternal closure systems apart from the rising number of surgeries is the continued technological progress in sternotomy techniques. Rising availability of medical reimbursements across prominent markets is also acting as a catalyst. However, despite all the plus points, procedural risks pertaining to sternal closure is a major drawback posing a challenge to the market. Post-operative complications related to shoddy sternal fixation can cause morbidity and mortality. However, despite it, sternotomy is preferred over other methods such as lateral thoracotomy.

Another factor hindering the market is the high taxes, excise duties, and stringent legislations related to medical devices all over the world. Besides, absence of skilled surgeons and technicians to carry out the procedure and limited knowledge among healthcare providers about novel sternal closure techniques is also hampering market growth.

Global Sternal Closure System Market: Trends and Opportunities

The two main types of sternum closure systems available in the market are bone cement and closure devices. Of them, the closure devices segment gross significant revenue because of the rising number of complicated cardiovascular surgeries and surging availability of medical reimbursements, particularly in developed nations. Procedure-wise, the market is classified into hemisternotomy, median sternotomy, and bilateral thoracosternotomy. Of them, the segment of median sternotomy is seeing considerable uptake.

Various types of metals are used to build sternal closure systems. PEEK, titanium, and stainless steel are to name a few widely used ones. Titanium, among them, is most preferred due to associated advantages and economies-of-scale, and growing number of clinical research to evaluate the clinical efficacy of these products during sternal closure.

Global Sternal Closure System Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, key segments of the global market for sternal closure systems are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, among them, is expected to clock an impressive growth because of the bettering healthcare facilities in the region and also because of the increasing spends on healthcare. Adoption of highly evolved versions of sternum closure techniques by cardiothoracic surgeons, a large patient pool mainly on account of a burgeoning elderly population, and rising cases of obesity is also serving to stoke its market. Besides, localized device manufacturing is boding well for the market as well.

North America is another prominent region in the global sternal closure system market because of the rising occurrence of cardiac diseases in the region, the high per capita spends on healthcare, state-of-the-art hospitals, and skilled surgeons.

Global Sternal Closure System Market: Competitive Landscape

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, DePuy Synthes, A&E Medical, KLS Martin Group, Orthofix International N.V., Acute Innovations, ABYRX, Praesidia Srl, Kinamed Incorporated, and IDEAR S.R.L. are to name a few of the prominent players in the global market for sternal closure system.

