Tableau Services Market Trends and Segments 2019-2028

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the tableau services market and key differentiators. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of tableau services providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the tableau services market. Some of the key participants in the global tableau services market report include Tableau Software, Inc.; Perceptive Analytics; Accenture; Deloitte; Silicus Technologies, LLC; Bilytica; Interworks; Nabler; Vizual Intelligence Inc.; SA Technologies, Inc.; LiquidHub, Inc.; Unilytics Corporation and Bodhtree.

Key Segments

Key Segments

By Service Type

Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Data Preparation

Governance

Dashboard Development & Designing

Server Development

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Technology

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Power

Others

Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Tableau Software, Inc.

Perceptive Analytics

Accenture

Deloitte

Silicus Technologies, LLC

Bilytica

InterWorks

Nabler

Vizual Intelligence Inc.

SA Technologies, Inc.

LiquidHub, Inc.

Unilytics Corporation

Bodhtree

