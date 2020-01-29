Technological innovations show way of growth for Automotive 3D Printed Tires market 2019 – 2027

In Depth Study of the Automotive 3D Printed Tires Market

Automotive 3D Printed Tires , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Automotive 3D Printed Tires market. The all-round analysis of this Automotive 3D Printed Tires market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Automotive 3D Printed Tires market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Crucial Data enclosed in the Automotive 3D Printed Tires market research:

The Political and financial outlook in various regions and the effect on the Automotive 3D Printed Tires market

Growth Possibility of market players in the growing markets

Current And future prospects of various segments of the Automotive 3D Printed Tires market

Y-o-Y Growth projection of the different regional niches

Impact Of those many regulatory policies on the Automotive 3D Printed Tires market in different regions

Industry Segments Covered from the Automotive 3D Printed Tires Market

And, the YoY growth, market share, growth potential Market price of each of these segments and sub-segments is included from the accounts.

market segment. The company has global presence in 170 countries with 68 manufacturing facilities.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Established in 1898, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading brand name globally. The company’s major businesses are across North America and Latin America, but it also has a prominent presence in other region. It has 48 manufacturing facilities in around 22 countries. The company manufactures aviation tire, passenger vehicle tire, commercial vehicle, off-the-road tire, racing tires and recreational vehicle tires.

Automotive 3D Printed Tires Market Dynamics

Growing safety demand to drive the 3D printed tire market

The 3D printed tires comprises of the tire and wheel as one structure. The 3D printed tires eliminates the rims and there is no inflation. The 3D printed tires are sturdy and supports the vehicle weight but yet are flexible to absorb the vibrations. Since, the tires are airless they are not susceptible to deflation, blowouts and punctures. Automakers such as General Motors Company and AB Volvo have set goals to design crash free vehicles and are heavily investing in technologies promoting safer vehicles. Rising consumer awareness and demand from automakers to deliver safer vehicles is set to drive the 3D printed tire market.

Rise in demand of organic and emission free tires

The 3D printed tires such as Vision of Michelin is made from organic rubber compounds.The tire is thus biodegradable and easily retreadable. Carbon black & dust emission from tires form a hazardous pollutants. Tires are mandatory labelling covering parameters such as rolling resistance, wet grip and noise have become mandatory in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China, GCC and European Union.

The 3D printed tire named Oxygene of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company features an open structure in the tire to allow moss growth. The moss will emit oxygen and further help reduce the emission caused by the vehicles. The electronics in the tire will be powered by the harvested energy from photosynthesis.

Automotive 3D Printed Tires Market Segmentation

Based on the Material type, the automotive 3D printed tires market is segmented into

Synthetic Rubber

Mixed Material

Others

Based on the Vehicle type, the automotive 3D printed tires market is segmented into

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Based on the Sales Channel, the automotive 3D printed tires market is segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

