Yacht Charter Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028

The global Yacht Charter market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Yacht Charter market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Yacht Charter market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Yacht Charter market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Yacht Charter market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
Yacht Charter Market
- Cabin
- 2 cabins
- 3 cabins
- 4 cabins
- Others
- End Use
- Instructional
- Adventures & Sports
- Events
- Vacation
- Honeymoon
- Others
- Consumer
- Corporate
- Retail
- Individual
- Family/ Group
- Couple
- Others
- Yacht Type
- Motor Yacht
- Displacement
- Semi Displacement
- Planing
- Catamaran
- Trimaran
- Sailing Yacht
- Sloop
- Schooner
- Catamaran
- Ketch
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- Caribbean
- British Virgin Islands
- St Martin
- Grenada
- Cuba
- Mediterranean
- Spain
- France
- Greece
- Turkey
- Croatia
- Rest of Mediterranean
- Asia Pacific
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Maldives
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of EMEA
- Sweden
- Poland
- U.K.
- Austria
- Netherlands
- South Africa
- GCC
- Other Countries
- Americas
- Bahamas
- Florida
- Mexico
- Rest of Americas
Key Companies
- Yachtico Inc.
- Boatbookings
- Sailogy S.A.
- Antlos S.r.l
- Collaborative Boating Inc.
- Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters
- Princess Yacht Charter
- TUI Group
- Zizooboats GmbH
Each market player encompassed in the Yacht Charter market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Yacht Charter market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
