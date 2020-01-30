Aluminum Extruded Products Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Aluminum Extruded Products Market

Key Players Operating in Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market

Leading companies operating in the global aluminum extruded products market are:

RUSAL

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Rio Tinto Limited

Norsk Hydro ASA

UACJ Corporation

Century Aluminum Company

Indo Alusys Industries Limited

Century Extrusions Limited

Constellium

CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market: Research Scope

Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market, by Product Type

Mill-finished

Powder-coated

Anodized

Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market, by End-use Industry

Machinery & Equipment

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Mass Transport

Automotive

Others

Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market, by Type

1000-series Aluminum Alloy

2000-series Aluminum Alloy

3000-series Aluminum Alloy

5000-series Aluminum Alloy

6000-series Aluminum Alloy

7000-series Aluminum Alloy

Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Venezuela Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

