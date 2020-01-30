Boswellia Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2026

In Depth Study of the Boswellia Market

Boswellia , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Boswellia market. The all-round analysis of this Boswellia market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Boswellia market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of boswellia producers, and recent developments in the boswellia market space. Some of the key players analyzed are Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Alchem International Private Limited, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP, and Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited, among other boswellia producers.

Global Boswellia Market – By Product Type

Resins

Essential Oils

Extracts

Global Boswellia Market – By Source

Boswellia papyrifera

Boswellia sacra

Boswellia serrata

Boswellia cartetii

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By Application

Joint Health

Stress/Anxiety Relief

Anti-inflammation

Asthma

Digestive Disorders

Incense

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By End Use

Food Supplements

Herbal Medicinal Products

Aromatherapy

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Boswellia Market – By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

