Calendula Oil Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025

Calendula Oil market is segmented on the basis of its applications as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and beverages. Calendula oil enjoys a significant share in essential oils market owing to its wide usage in cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. Calendula oil has proven beneficial in various conditions such as soothes a sore throat, heals inflammation, improves digestive system, cures fever, and protects the liver by proper functioning, also used in conjunctivitis and irregular menstrual cycle. It can also improve the overall blood circulation in the body. Owing to these wide benefits market demand from pharmaceutical industry is high. Calendula oil is also been popular in aromatherapy since ancient times and also used in spa and massage. It is proven helpful in skin problems such as it can help treat acne, heals wounds and dry skin, cures fungal infections, thus market demand from herbal and natural cosmetics is growing. In the food industry, calendula oil is used as food additive in specialty butter, cheese etc. Owing to the various application in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries global calendula oil market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Calendula oil market is further segmented on the basis region as Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. A major share of production come from African countries. However, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets grab major consumption share of calendula oil in the global market.

Calendula Oil Market Drivers:

Increasing consumer demand for natural and organic cosmetics is a major factor driving market demand for calendula oil based skin care products. Changing lifestyle focused more towards relaxation and leisure in the developing region with a simultaneous increase in a number of spa and massage centers and aromatherapy is expected to drive the usage of calendula oil. Increasing demand for natural medicines is another factor expected to drive market demand for calendula oil in the pharmaceutical market segment. Calendula oil is used as baby massage oil and growth of baby care products market is a major factor expected to drive the growth of global calendula oil market. Various applications of calendula oil in the treatment of various health conditions is another factor fueling the growth of the global calendula oil market. Thus, rising application of calendula oil and growing consumer awareness regarding benefits of it is expected to spur market demand in the developing and developed regions. Increasing demand for calendula oil creates an opportunity for growers to cultivate more crops and gain advantages and creates employment opportunities.

Calendula Oil Market Key players:

Key market industry players, manufacture and suppliers of calendula oil include Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Marigold Herbs Egypt, Sydney Essential Oil Co., Lala Jagdish Prasad And Company, Weleda, Francis Herbs Farm, Melvita ,Inesscents Aromatic Botanicals, Mountain Rose Herbs, etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the marketRecommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

