Cement Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis Report By Product (Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Biocides, Surfactants, Foamers), By Application (Production Chemicals, Drilling Fluids, Well Stimulation Fluids, Cementing Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Workover and Completion), By Region, Vendor Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

Cement is a grey-colored inorganic substance which is often lime- or calcium silicate-based, fine mineral powder manufactured with very precise processes.

The demand of cement relies on construction and building activities, and overall infrastructure development. Cement is the major ingredient for concrete and mortar which are widely used in the construction industry and hence, rise in construction or building activities will largely spur the cement market globally.

It is one of the most abundantly produced materials due to its widespread usage in concreting, minimum cost and the geographic abundance of its main raw materials. It is composed of calcium silicates, calcium aluminates and calcium aluminoferrite minerals. The demand of cement is surging due to the growing requirement for the construction of institutional buildings for education and healthcare sectors which is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Request for PDF [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-cement-market-bwc19129#ReportSample/

Global Cement Market Competitive Landscape

Aditya Birla Ultratech, CNBM International Corporation and other global players such as CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg Cement AG, Italcementi, InterCement, LafargeHolcim, SCG, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Titan Cement Group, Votorantim, and Anhui Conch Cement are the leading players of glass packaging market across the globe. Key companies are forming joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market share and product portfolio.

Blended cement projected to be the most dominant product of Global cement Market

Blended products segment dominates the global cement market with the maximum market share of the total cement market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to its benefit such as typically lower costs and better environmental profile than straight Portland cement. Cement firms have also started increasing the use of cementitious materials such as fly ash and blast furnace slag in their products, which reduces the level of carbon dioxide emissions from the production of Portland cement clinker. The usage of this brand varies dramatically. For Instance, in China, more than 90% of demand is attributable to blended cement, while in the US, the demand is less than five percent.

Non-residential and Infrastructure sector are projected to be the leading segment of the overall Cement market during the forecast period

Non-residential/Infrastructure sector dominated the global cement market and is expected to hold its dominance in the coming years. Moreover, the mega projects such as China’s One Belt and One Road (OBOR) infrastructure program are likely to surge the demand for cement over the forecast period. Also, the increasing urbanization is leading to a steady growth of cities, which in turn is estimated to contribute to the growth of this segment. However, this factor is projected to provide a significant push to residential construction. On the other hand, residential construction across the globe has also increased significantly over the past few years. The residential sector is one of the major consumers of cement in many countries due to favorable demographics, improving disposable incomes and growing trend of nuclear families.

Key Development in Cement Industry

July 2014 , Aditya Birla Ultratech acquired 2 units of Jaiprakash Associates in order to increase the firm’s production capacity to 100 metric tons per year by 2020.

, Aditya Birla Ultratech acquired 2 units of Jaiprakash Associates in order to increase the firm’s production capacity to 100 metric tons per year by 2020. During 2017-18 , Ultratech commissioned a Greenfield clinker plant with a capacity of 2.5 MTPA and a cement grinding facility with 1.75 MTPA capacities in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The company is expecting to complete a 1.75 MTPA cement grinding facility and a 13 MW waste heat recovery system by September 2018 at the same location.

, Ultratech commissioned a Greenfield clinker plant with a capacity of 2.5 MTPA and a cement grinding facility with 1.75 MTPA capacities in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The company is expecting to complete a 1.75 MTPA cement grinding facility and a 13 MW waste heat recovery system by September 2018 at the same location. In May 2018, Ultratech Cement decided to acquire the 13.4 MTPA capacity cement business of Century Textiles and Industries.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Cement market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Ask for Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-cement-market-bwc19129#RM/

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Cement Market Overview

Chapter: 6. Global Cement Market, By Product

Chapter: 7. Global Cement Market, By Application

Chapter: 8. Global Cement Market, By Region

Chapter: 9. Global Cement Market, By Region

Chapter: 10. Company Profile

Request for Detailed Scope (Table of Contents)@

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-cement-market-bwc19129#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826