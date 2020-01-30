Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2030

Indepth Read this Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising Market

competition landscape, which provides a dashboard view of various cross-platform and mobile advertising platform providers in the market value chain. In addition, the competition landscape offers the regional presence and intensity analyses of the leading market players operating in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market. This section primarily offers a detailed study on the key market players specific to their product portfolio and specific market segment in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising supply chain. Clients can gain segment-specific vendor information and can identify the key competitors in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market on the basis of in-depth segmental and product portfolio-based analyses. The detailed company profiles in the report evaluate the short- and long-term strategies, along with the key product offerings. Some of the key competitors profiled in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market report include, Facebook Inc., Google, Inc., SAP SE, Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc., Amobee, Inc. (SingTel), 4INFO, AdColony, and Inmobi.

Key Segments

On the basis of advertisement type, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

Search

Native Social

Display

Video

SMS

Audio

By platform, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

Smartphones

Tablets

Desktops

Smart Televisions

On the basis of End User, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On the basis of end-use, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

Telecom and IT

Finance & Insurance

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare & Social Assistance

Energy and Utility

Public Administration

Others

On the basis of region, the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market has been segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

