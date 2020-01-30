Crude Oil Carriers Market : covers upstream raw material suppliers information

In 2029, the Crude Oil Carriers market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Crude Oil Carriers market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Crude Oil Carriers market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Crude Oil Carriers market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Crude Oil Carriers market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Crude Oil Carriers market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Crude Oil Carriers market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

major players in the global crude oil carriers market. For the research, 2015 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the crude oil shipping business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global crude oil shipping market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global crude oil carriers market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the crude oil shipping business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. Some of the most prominent drivers are declining crude oil prices proving to be beneficial for the crude oil carriers market and world economy influencing the demand for crude oil transportation. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the crude oil carriers market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the crude oil carriers market in different regions. The parameters include shipping costs, government policies, crude oil demand, and applications such as automobile.

Shipping of petroleum liquids such as crude oil comprises many different operations, each of which signifies a potential source of evaporation loss. Crude oil is transported from production facilities to refineries by crude oil carriers, rail tank cars, barges, pipelines, and tank trucks. Coastal tank vessel trades are functioned by crude carriers, tank barges, and product tankers. Crude carriers serve the West Alaska coast crude oil trades. Crude oil carriers are generally referred to as oil tankers, which transport crude oil from one location to another.

The crude oil carriers market was segmented on the basis of vessel type (VLCC/ULCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax). The crude oil carriers market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the crude oil carriers market. Key players in the crude oil carriers market include AET Tanker Holdings Sdn Bhd, The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC), Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd., Euronav, Frontline Ltd., Maran Tankers Management Inc., National Iranian Tanker Company, NYK line, Ocean Tankers (pte) Ltd., OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C., Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), Sovcomflot Group, and Teekay Corporation. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Crude Oil Carriers Market: By Vessel Type

VLCC/ULCC

Suezmax

Aframax

Panamax

Crude Oil Carriers Market: By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Greece Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China South Korea Singapore Japan Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Iran Saudi Arabia Others



Research Methodology of Crude Oil Carriers Market Report

The global Crude Oil Carriers market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Crude Oil Carriers market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Crude Oil Carriers market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.