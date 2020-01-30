District Cooling Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 to 2027

Indepth Read this District Cooling Market

Market Segmentation:

The study provides a decisive view of the global district cooling market by segmenting it in terms of end-user. This segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for district cooling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also covers the demand for district cooling in individual end-user segments across all regions.

Competitive Landscape:

The section covers detailed competitive matrix, company market share, and company profiles of the key players operating in the district cooling market. These players include

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER)

Engie, Veolia

ADC Energy Systems LLC

Emirates District Cooling LLC

Stellar Energy

Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd

Logstor A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Dalkia, Singapore Power (SP) Group

Alfa Laval AB

These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business segments, and recent developments.

Key active players in the market are engaged in expansion, merger & acquisition, and new contracts in order maintain their share in the district cooling market. For instance, in January 2017, EMPOWER announced it had completed the second phase of providing district cooling services to Jumeirah project area, including Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. The total capacity of the initial cooling energy is 10,000 RT delivered by the main cooling plant.

Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.

Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global District Cooling Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global District Cooling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Sweden Germany Italy Finland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China Malaysia Singapore South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Oman Kuwait Bahrain Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the district cooling market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the district cooling market

List of key factors that are useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the district cooling market at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

