Flexi Tank Container Liner Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of % During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Market Segmentation:

The global market for flexi tank container liner can be segmented by the product type, by material type, and by application.

On the basis of product type, the global flexi tank container liner market is segmented into:

Dry bulk

Liquid bulk

On the basis of material type, the global flexi tank container liner market is segmented into:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Others

On the basis of application, the global flexi tank container liner market is segmented into:

Food & beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Petroleum products

Others

Global Flexi Tank Container Liner – Regional Overview:

The global flexi tank container liner market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

North America region is expected to dominate the market for flexi tank container liner throughout the forecast period due to its large cargo and shipping industry. Europe region is also expected to witness a steady growth for flexi tank container liner market over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, flexi tank container liner market is expected to have the highest growth over the forecast period due to its large logistic business. Furthermore the rising dominance of Asia Pacific region are creating ample opportunities for packaging manufacturers due to its large scope for rapid industrialization. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to have slow and steady growth for flexi tank container liner market.

Global Flexi Tank Container Liner – Key players:

Few of the key players in the Flexi Tank Container Liner are Plastika Kritis SA, CLA Holdings Pte Ltd., SIA Flexitanks Ltd, Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc., Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd, Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Limited, My Flexitank Industries Sdn. Bhd., Globalliners B.V., Nier Systems Inc., United Bags Inc, LAF Packaging Co. Ltd., DAJIE Packaging Co., Ltd, Longjintai Packing Co., Ltd, Shouguang Jianyuanchun Co., Ltd., Zhongrun Plastic Products Co., Ltd., etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

