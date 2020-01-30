Global Gallic Acid Market Analysis – Segmented By Product Type, Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM and MEA) – Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast | 2018 – 2025

Gallic Acid is a colorless crystalline organic powder. Gallic acid occurs as a free molecule or as part of a tannin molecule. Gallic acid is found in almost all plants. Plants known for their high Gallic acid content include gallnuts, grapes, tea, hops and oak bark. Gallic acid is an organic acid found in a variety of foods and herbs that are well known as powerful antioxidants. In health and medical industry, Gallic acid use for cancer treatment, as anti-inflammatory, provide antioxidant properties, benefits to diabetes patients and work as anti-fungal activity.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Gallic Acid Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to a wide range of industrial uses of Gallic acid including its role as standard for determing phenolic content of analytes in pharmaceutical industry and uses of Gallic acid as source material for ink, paints and colour developer.

Global Gallic Acid Market Competitive Landscape

Jiurui Biology, Bei Yuan Chemical, Hunan Linong , Tianxin Biotech ,GALLOCHEM, Xiangxi Gaoyuan, Chicheng Biotech, JPN Pharma, Hunan Shineway, WENZHOU OUHAI, Leshan Sanjiang, Liupanshui Shenchi, NanJing JingZhu, Guangxi Wuming are the key players in manufacturing Gallic Acid.

Pharma Grade type of Gallic Acid market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the Gallic Acid market has been segmented into Pharma grade, food Grade, Industrial Grade, and Electronic Grade. Pharma grade dominates the global Gallic Acid owing to applications of Gallic acid as used to examine the phenol content in various analytes especially used by pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, it can also be used as the starting chemical for the production of hallucinogenic alkaloid Mescaline and used in the manufacture of dyes, inks adhesives, and other chemicals. Food Grade will be the fastest growing product type in Gallic acid market owing to use of Gallic acid as being anti-microbial, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-mutagenic and antioxidant in food products.

Antioxidant is projected to leading applications purpose for use of the Gallic acid during forecast period

On the basis of application, the global silicon carbide market has been segmental into Antioxidants, Biological Activity, Medical Applications and Other. By application type, Antioxidant will lead the market owing to use of Gallic acid as antioxidant in tea, nuts, wine, and fruit and also as plasticizing effect on the zein‐based film; consequently, it increased film elasticity. Medical industry will be fastest growing market due to huge demand of Gallic Acid for preventive and therapeutic effects in many diseases, where the oxidative stress has been implicated, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurodegenerative disorders and in aging.

North America accounts for lion’s share of the global Gallic Acid market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Gallic Acid market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Gallic Acid market over the forecast period owing to major demand of Gallic Acid from Pharmaceuticals and food Industry. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to major demand of Gallic Acid in food industry from China.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Gallic Acid Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

